(Pocket-lint) - The Fitbit Inspire 2 is available at a superb price as part of Amazon Prime Day.

The fitness tracker, which currently sits as the entry-level model in Fitbit's ecosystem, is available for $66.49 on Amazon.

This represents a 33 per cent cut from the typical asking price of $99.95, leaving the device at its lowest price since we saw it dip below the $60 mark briefly during Black Friday and the holiday season.

Fitbit Inspire 2 - save $33 Available here in a black, white or red variant, the Inspire 2 is available at one of its lowest prices for Amazon Prime Day. View offer

The saving applies to three different versions of the Inspire 2, so you're covered whether you prefer a black, white or red band.

Also included in the package is a 12-month trial to Fitbit Premium, giving you access to advanced health tracking metrics and guided plans for training and nutrition plans.

Typically, the Inspire 2 has proved very popular during sales events like Prime Day, though there are also discounts (available to scour in our dedicated Fitbit Amazon Prime Day deals hub) on more premium trackers, such as the Charge 5 and Luxe, as well as the company's line of smartwatches.

We think the Inspire 2 represents a great option for most people, though. Here, you get a straightforward entry point into the world of daily activity and health tracking - including insights into heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking - without some of the more complex and niche tracked metrics.

Given that it's unlikely to dip to a similar price until perhaps November and December, too, means it's a good time to strike if you're a Prime member.

Those hunting for deals on Amazon UK don't need to miss out on the action, either.

The savings, admittedly, aren't as tasty as across the pond, but the Inspire 2 is still available for £83.69, which is reduced from £89.99.

Fitbit Inspire 2 - save £5 The Inspire 2 is also available with a discount on Amazon UK, and comes in the same black, red or white band variations. View offer

As ever with Prime Day shenanigans, there's no telling just when these savings will be stripped away by the Amazon overlords, so we'd urge those serious about picking up this nifty fitness tracker to act sooner rather than later in order to avoid disappointment.

You can also read our Fitbit Inspire 2 full review, if you're looking for a more in-depth look at the device before picking one up.

Writing by Conor Allison.