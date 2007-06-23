  Polar AW200 launch innovative technology to make monitoring exercise easy

Polar, the leading innovator of sports instruments and heart rate monitors, has launched a new watch that offers a brand new way of accurately measuring your activity levels.

Unlike specialist pedometers and heart rate monitors, the new Polar AW200 is targeted at the everyday user and features revolutionary Activity Technology that determines the health benefit value of daily activity to help users understand how personal exercise contributes to a healthier lifestyle.

Even if you just go for a walk or take the stairs instead of the lift the AW200 will track the intensity to make sure you are getting the most out of it!

The Activity Watch provides a higher level of value than a pedometer because it measures movement and caloric consumption by combining personalised settings: age, sex, weight and height.

At the heart of the watch is a strategically placed capacitive accelerometer that senses even the lightest body movement. Through advanced algorithms developed by Polar’s fitness experts, the AW200 accurately distinguishes the intensity of the movements and calculates the total energy consumption expenditure in calories. The information is then provided to the wearer in a useful format, which helps motivate and inspire them towards meeting their goals.

The AW200 is also the perfect choice for the more serious outdoor enthusiast. It features an in-built air pressure sensor that enables you to predict weather changes or track your altitude whilst on the move.

It can be yours for £149.50.