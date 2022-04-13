(Pocket-lint) - Polar has unveiled a new pair of running watches - the Pacer and Pacer Pro - designed to cater for both beginner and seasoned exercisers.

The Finnish company's next generation of watches follows similar design language to what we've seen previously with its Vantage series of sports watches, though both Pacer wearables will offer an extensive tracking experience specifically designed for runners.

The more advanced model of the pair, the Pacer Pro, features the full suite of Polar's advanced training tools - such as Running Power and personalised recovery recommendations - and pairs them with week-long battery life (or 35 hours of continuous GPS tracking). Polar says that an all-new antenna design, too, will improve GPS accuracy.

Alongside a barometer and magnetometer, Pacer Pro users should be able to receive very detailed feedback from their exercise, with on-watch navigation powered by Komoot.

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2022: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle · 4 January 2022 See our guide to the best Fitbit fitness trackers, what they do, how they work and which Fitbit wearable is right for you.

Polar

The company's bright, sharp-looking MIP colour display is also present, packed behind a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.0 screen that should offer users plenty of durability in the outdoors. The new CPU under the hood, Polar suggests, will offer a smoother, faster experience around the watch, as well.

Polar Pacer, on the other hand, is aimed at first-time runners who are just beginning to log their jaunts. It keeps all the basics that are offered in the Pro model, such as training schedules, sleep tracking and recovery tools, as well as features like Walking Test, which provides an insight into the user's VO2 Max.

As seen above, the Pacer shares a very similar design to its sibling, with the same MIP display, Gorilla Glass display and light, circular bezel all featuring. Polar's vaunted Precision Prime heart rate monitor, naturally, is also central to the experience of both watches.

The regular Pacer is available in black, white, teal and purple, and will begin shipping in May for $199.90 / £169.50 / €199.

The Pacer Pro, meanwhile, is available today for $299.90 / £259 / €299, and is available in grey, white, blue and maroon, with a green colourway landing later this year.

We'll be testing both watches over the next few weeks and months, so be sure to look out for our full verdict.

Writing by Conor Allison.