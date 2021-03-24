Polar updates Ignite and Vantage sports watches with exciting new features

(Pocket-lint) - Polar is refreshing models, adding in new features for 2021. That's previously seen an updated version of the Vantage V and now it's the turn of the Vantage M and the Ignite.

Both these models move to a version 2 - and this isn't a huge step change over previous models, more of a tweak to make those looking at Polar more enthused.

The Polar Vantage M2 updates the capable Vantage M. This is a watch designed at athletes with fairly high demands, sitting just under the flagship Polar Vantage V2 model.

The new Vantage M2 continues a lot of what it was doing before with the same overall design based around a polycarbonate watch body.

It will now support music control from your wrist - like the Vantage V2 - allowing you to change tracks on your connected smartphone. While this isn't offline music, it doesn't boost the lifestyle appeal for those wearing the watch.

You'll get a full suite of sports supported, with GPS and heart rate tracking, as well as many advanced metrics, especially for runners.

There's full support for running programmes, as well as metrics to track your activity and your recovery, thanks to sleep tracking.

You'll also be able to track your nutrition across long events - with up to 100 hours of battery life supported in training mode.

The new Polar Vantage M2 will cost £269 and is open for pre-order now.

The new Polar Ignite 2 is for a slightly more casual fitness fan, with a slimmer design and a range of colours and band - including Swarovski crystal for those wanting something unique.

With integrated heart rate and GPS you'll get the essential data you need to support your sports, with sleep data to guide you towards recovery too.

In addition, the Ignite 2 can be used as a heart rate sensor for other devices, such as treadmills and exercise bikes at the gym.

The Polar Ignite 2 will cost £199.50 and it will be available in April.

Writing by Chris Hall.