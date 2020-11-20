Polar GPS running watches gets big discount in Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday sales have started and there's a range of offers on Polar devices - including the Polar Vantage M, one of our favourite Polar devices.

The Polar Vantage M is reduced by £35 to £159.99 today on Amazon.

The Vantage M is Polar's mid-range device, but only really differs from the flagship in the materials used for the body. It still offers heart rate and GPS, along with a full range of metrics, designed for serious runner, cyclists and swimmers, while also offering a full range of other tracking functions.

Polar does a great job of displaying plenty of information on the display so you can see exactly what's going on at a glance.

Polar also has a discount on the Vantage V and H10 chest strap bundle. This is Polar's top of the range, it’s most advanced device with a slightly more premium build than the Vantage V - with a chest strap for more accurate heart rate readings or to use with other devices.

The Polar Vantage V is now £299.99, saving £105 on Amazon.

Finally the Polar Ignite is also discounted in the Black Friday sales. This is fitness tracker for those who might be starting out or don't need the full functions of the Vantage family.

The Polar Ignite has a £44 discount bringing it down to £129.99 today on Amazon.

You get most of the functions you get on the Vantage, with heart rate and GPS to track all your activites.

