(Pocket-lint) - Smartwatch maker Polar has unveiled a new wearable. Called the Vantage V2, it is a high-end multisport watch.

The second-generation, triathlon-geared device carries a lighter design and several software features specifically for training, recovery, and sleep. For instance, it offers FuelWise recommendations, the Hill Splitter tool, Komoot turn-by-turn route navigation, Training Load Pro, Sleep Stages tracking, and FitSpark workout guidance.

You can also toggle between optical-based Nightly Recharge or Recovery Pro (Polar’s Heart Rate Variability that requires a Polar chest strap) for insights.

In terms of the refreshed look, this second version of the Vantage series boasts tactile buttons, an aluminium casing that is 21 per cent lighter than the previous version, and an always-on colour touch display that's water-resistant up to 100 metres. Shell colours include green, black, and grey-lime.

The Vantage V2 also features a 40-hour full power GPS battery, which can go up to 100 hours with Polar's power-saving settings, first introduced with the Polar Grit X. With these sorts of built-in features, it directly competes with flagship watches from the Garmin Forerunner and Coros Apex Pro ranges.

Polar's new Vantage V2 is available for preorder now on Polar's website. It costs $500 in the US and comes in medium/large and small sizes for different wrists. You can also bundle it with the Polar H10 heart sensor and get bands in black, white, or rose-plum colours.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.