Polar Unite focuses fitness features at the affordable entry-level

Polar has announced a new model called Unite, focused on bringing essential fitness features without a huge price.

Polar has been restructuring its devices over the last few years, with the Vantage at the top end, the Ignite in the middle and the new Unite model looking to appeal to those who want something light, affordable, but still packed with features.

This isn't a watch that's designed for the hardcore multisport athlete, it's designed for those who want to focus on getting fitter and need a companion to help them on that journey. Polar suggests this might be people returning to fitness or taking a new interest in fitness.

Core to the Unite experience is FitSpark, Polar's fitness coaching programme that aims to give you daily personalised guidance to keep you motivated. It takes into account your activity and sleep, while also delivering animated instructions for the exercises you're doing.

An important part of creating any exercise programme is taking into account what your body is doing and the Polar Unite doesn't just keep track of your heart rate, but will also track your sleep, giving you a measure of how well you slept, as well as how you are recovering from your daily life stresses.

That should give you a nice complete picture of your wellbeing and help you balance your activity levels. You'll also be able to run fitness tests to track your progress and fitness gains.

Compatible with Polar Flow, you'll be able to examine your data and get a lot more information about your wellbeing on your phone, while the watch will also serve up smartphone notifications on your wrist.

The Polar Unite will be available with a range of different colour bands, with additional accessory bands available to purchase separately. The watch itself weighs just 32g, with Polar claiming 4 days of battery life and 50 hours of activity tracking with connected GPS.

Priced at £134.50/€149.90/$149.95, that sees it coming at around the same price as the Fitbit Charge 4 or the Garmin Forerunner 45 - both of which have the advantage of offering GPS.

The Polar Unite is available now.