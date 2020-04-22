Polar Grit X is an outdoors fitness watch for adventurers

Polar has announced a new addition to its collection of wearable fitness devices, this time taking bold approach to the great outdoors in the new Polar Grit X.

The new device offers military grade protection from the elements, meeting MIL-STD-810G, and weighing just 64g. The design is similar to previous Polar devices, offering the same layout of button controls as you'll find on the Vantage devices.

The watch will come in a number of different colours and styles, with black and green offered in the large and medium sizes, while white is also available for medium and small. There are a range of accessory straps to allow you to customise the watch for whatever you're doing.

The Grit X is loaded with sensors, covering the Polar Precision Prime optical heart rate sensor on the back, along with GPS, digital compass and an altimeter, to gather all your data to support your training or activities.

There's new features, including Komoot (commute?), allowing route planning and turn-by-turn guidance on your wrist, and Hill Splitter, which will give you a detailed breakdown of ascent and descent segments so you can analyse your training through the hills and help you get a better idea of how to pace yourself.

There's heaps of other Polar Smart Coaching functions to help you plan your nutrition and hydration through FuelWise, sleep analysis to track sleep stages and quality, as well as Nightly Recharge, which will give you insights into your overnight recovery.

You'll get metrics on running power, your training load and many of the other great features that we explored on the Polar Vantage V, all neatly tied together with Polar Flow, giving you access to data online and through your smartphone app.

Polar says that the Polar Grit X will track activities up to 40 hours in duration, extending to 100 hours using power saving options, making it viable for multi-day adventure races.

The Polar Grit X is available immediately, priced at £379 / $429.95 / €429.90.