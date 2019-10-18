The Polar Vantage V and slightly lower-tier Vantage M have received some hefty updates, bringing with them a range of new features and improvements.

Much of the focus is on sleep and recovery, adopting features that initially launched on the Polar Ignite. The Vantage devices - Polar's flagship sports watches - will offer Sleep Stages Plus, breaking down your sleep into REM, light and deep, while also giving you a look at how well you've recovered from the day before thanks to Nightly Recharge.

There's also guided breathing to help you calm yourself and get your focus back, while GPS updates include the addition of Galileo and QZSS (European and Japanese systems), which should make global position more accurate overall.

The update rolled out on 15 October 2019, so it's worth syncing your device to Polar Flow to make sure that you have the latest version of the software.

The updated features broadly align with recent additions to the Garmin line-up, which also offers sleep insights and how those have an impact on your overall recovery, taking into account daily exercise and other stresses.

The aim is to move "fitness trackers" into a position where they don't just tell you how far and fast you've run, but how your body is recovering overall. Recovery is a huge part of training, allowing the body to properly adapt and strengthen to meet the increasing demands being put on it.

The Polar Vantage V and Vantage M offer a full range of tracking as well lifestyle features such as smartphone notifications and these new software additions will help make that package even more appealing.