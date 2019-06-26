Having launched a couple of flagship devices in 2018 with the Vantage family, Polar is now looking to boost its mid-range with a new device called Polar Ignite.

This is a sports watch that is hugely capable, offering a wide range of metrics that will not only track your exercise, but also track the quality of your sleep and adjust your training to make sure you're fully recharged.

The watch offers Polar's new Precision Prime heart rate tracking that uses three different measurement methods to monitor your heart rate. There's GPS tracking for monitoring up to 100 different types of sport, as well as daily activity tracking.

The sleep tracking function will monitor stages of sleep, designed to evaluate the quality and determine how effectively you're recovering from your training with a Nightly Recharge features. This then guides the personalised FitSpark function - which is adaptive exercise guidance based on your fitness level, training history and Nightly Recharge score.

To boost wellbeing, there's also a guided breathing option to help you relax, alongside continuous heart rate tracking to build up a complete picture of your day.

Naturally, there's support for plenty of running functions, with the Running Index giving you a score based on your training so you can easily see if you are making performance gains. You can also use Polar Flow to sign-up for free training programmes for running, from 5k to marathon distance. There are also swim metrics too.

The Polar Ignite is now available for $229.95 (UK price to be confirmed). Additional silicon wristbands on various colours and sizes can be purchased for $24.95/£21.50.