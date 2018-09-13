Polar has announced a couple multisport watches, called the Vantage V and the Vantage M. You can pre-order them now from Polar.com.

Starting with the V, Polar described the watch as its "most accurate wrist-based heart rate" device to date. It features Polar’s Precision Prime, a "wrist-based fusion heart rate" technology, as well as Polar’s new wrist-based running power and smart coaching features, such as Training Load Pro and Recovery Pro. It supposedly offers "the most accurate data across more than 130 sport profiles", Polar said.

The V is a waterproof, GPS-enabled watch for fitness enthusiasts. It has an always-on colour touch screen, a battery that provides up to 40 hours of continuous training, and a variety of sensors including a 3D accelerometer. All this hardware means you should be able to take the V for a run and accurately measure your heart rate as well as running metrics. And, with smart coaching tools, you'll get training help.

Vantage V reminds us of: Garmin Forerunner 935

It not only helps you with training, whether it's for running or swimming, you'll also get a holistic view of your recovery, sleep, daily activity, and continuous heart rate, and other workout metrics. If any of this interests you, it is available to preorder (large or medium size) in black, white, or orange for £439. The heart rate set, which includes Vantage V and Polar H10 heart rate monitor, is available for £479.

Next up is the M, which is essentially a budget version of V. It has Precision Prime wrist-based heart rate sensor technology (not fusion) for better accuracy and some of the smart coaching features. It has Training Load Pro and Coach, too, like the V, but not Recovery Pro. It also offers the ability to customise with over 130 sports profiles, a waterproof design, an always-on colour display, and GPS tracking.

The watch's battery only provides up to 30 hours of continuous training, however. If none of these limitations are deal breakers, the Vantage M is available for pre-order for £249 in small or medium sizes with black or white straps. You can also get it in medium or large sizes with black, white, or red straps. Accessory bands featuring woven textile are also available in white melange, orange and petrol for £26.

Vantage M reminds us of: Garmin Forerunner 235

Unlike Polar Vantage V, the M doesn't come in a heart rate set with the Polar H10 heart rate monitor.