Polar M430 GPS fitness watch discounted to £112 in Prime Day sales

|
With Prime Day sales coming to a close, there's a healthy discount on the Polar M430 GPS sports watch, seeing the price come down to £112.

Some versions of the watch have been available for £139 - while others are around £160 - but this limited offer sees this sports watch saving you around £50.

The Polar M430 is a great multi-sports watch, offering plenty of metrics for enthusiastic runners. It offers GPS and heart rate for sports tracking, while also tracking activity and steps 24/7.

It will sync to your phone via Bluetooth and the Polar Flow app offers a great presentation of your data and offering smartphone notifications.

This is a lightning deal and will only be available for 5 hours - so buy it now!

