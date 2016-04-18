Philips Health Watch to finally arrive at IFA 2016, costing around €250

Philips has revealed the suite of health products it announced at IFA 2015 are now available, with the Health Watch to follow at this year's IFA, costing around €250.

The products include the watch, scales and blood pressure monitor, as well as a thermometer, all of which connect to the Philips HealthSuite app. Some of the products are already available through Philips directly but we will have to wait a few more months for the Health Watch.

The Health Watch was first seen in September last year, featuring an E Ink display for a four-day battery life, along with waterproofing and a small, simple and lightweight design. The circular display is unlocked by tapping the face three times, while a small circular symbol at the top brings you back to the clock face from wherever you are.

The device and suite aim at the health market, like Withings, rather than just fitness like Fitbit. The Health Watch tracks steps, measures calories burned and tracks sleep like most fitness trackers, but it offers continuous optical heart rate tracking using Philips technology, which sits on the underside of the watch face.

A swipe right to left on the display will pull up your real-time heart rate, followed by the other metrics with consequent swipes. As you would expect, the watch links to the Philips HealthSuite app, enabling users to see all their heart rate data on their smartphone and monitor it over time, as well as any other information from the other products within the health suite, whether that be the scales or blood pressure monitor.

There is no GPS or anything too fancy built into the Health Watch, but Philips has said the device is more about monitoring your health rather than acting as a replacement running watch. Smartphone notifications may come in the future but the Health Watch won't offer this from launch, said Philips. It will however, allow you to input nutritional information in the form of how many calories they have consumed at various points in the day.

Philips is currently waiting for medical certification, hence the long wait between its first debut and its launch. It hopes this will not only enable the company to make a difference in this field but also allow for the information collected by the various health devices to link to doctors and hospitals for a better all-round understanding.

The Philips Health Watch will go on sale in September 2016 with a price point around €250.