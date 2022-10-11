(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the market for a Peloton Bike, official shoes, or another fitness accessory, there's no better time. The original Bike and a whole host of other Peloton-branded goodies are available in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale in the US - AKA Prime Day 2.

The bike itself comes with a mighty $220 off, while the all-new Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes can be yours for 25 per cent less during the sale period, running to the end of 12 October 2022.

Here are our picks of the Peloton offers on Amazon US right now. You can also check out the other Peloton deals here.

Original Peloton Bike - save $220 The original Peloton Bike is available with 15% off. The connected smart exercise bike gives you access the thousands of hours of classes to stream live and on demand, with performance monitoring and much more. Usually $1,445, it's now just $1,225. View offer

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes - save 25% The latest shoes for Peloton Bike users are available with a healthy discount. They come with cleats and can be used with the Bike+ too. Normally $145, they're available for $108.75. View offer

Peloton Cycling Shoes - save 25% Also on offer are the original Peloton Cycling Shoes, which come with Delta-compatible cleats too. Usually $125, they are now just $93.75. View offer

Peloton Guide - save $45 The Peloton Guide sits on top or in-front of a TV and can track your movements when working out to the thousands of on demand and live classes. It's normally $295, but now just $250. View offer

Peloton Light Weights - save 25% A discount is available for the 1lb or 2lb light weights that you can use in strength training. They even fit in the holders at the back of the Bike and Bike+. Usually $25 for a pair, now just $18.75. View offer

Writing by Rik Henderson.