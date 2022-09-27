Got yourself a new Peloton Tread and wondering how to get the most out of it? Here are our tips and tricks.

The Peloton Tread is one of several pieces of equipment offered by the company, alongside the Bike and Bike+. It's an excellent bit of kit with a multitude of features on board.

The interface is easy to navigate and get to grips with but there are a couple of features that aren't as easy to work out as you might first think. The Tread also has a couple of extra features on top of the Bike+, just like the Bike+ has some extra features on top of the Tread.

To help you get the most out of your Peloton Tread, we've pulled together a tips and tricks guide. If you have the Peloton Bike or BIke+, we have a separate tips and tricks feature for those.

Peloton Tread workout tips and tricks

How to turn on Auto-Incline on the Peloton Tread

To turn on Auto-Incline so the Peloton Tread will automatically adjust incline as the instructor changes it, you'll need to start a workout first. If the workout involves incline changes, you'll see a lock within a circle appear next to the incline bar on the bottom left of your workout screen. Tap on the lock to turn on Auto-Incline and tap again to turn it off.

How to adjust incline on the Peloton Tread

The Peloton Tread has a large round knob on the left side of the frame that will adjust incline manually. Turn it clockwise to increase incline and anti-clockwise to decrease incline. If you press the button in the middle of the knob, incline will jump in 1 per cent increments. The Peloton Tread offers between 0 and 12.5 per cent incline.

How to adust speed on the Peloton Tread

There's a large knob on the right side of the frame to adjust speed. Turn it clockwise to increase speed and anti-clockwise to decrease speed. If you press the button in the middle of the knob, speed will jump in 1mph increments. The Peloton Tread offers between 0 and 12.5mph.

How to change on-screen speed and incline shortcuts on Peloton Tread

Three on-screen shortcuts appear for the speed and incline increase and decreases during a workout if you won't want to use the knobs. You can change what options these show though.

When on a workout, tap once on the screen and tap on Shortcuts at the bottom of the display in the middle. You will then be able to tap on the three shortcut options for incline and speed and change each one accordingly.

How to see splits in Workout History on Peloton Tread

You can see times for mile splits for your entire workout post-completion, allowing you to evaluate your training plans and your performance. Tap on Home at the bottom of the screen > Tap on Workout History on the left > Select the run you want to see your splits for > Tap on the Splits tab on the right.

How to hide the incline and speed bars on Peloton Tread

Incline and speed bars appear to offer a recommended range based on the class you are taking. You can hide them if you don't want to see them though. Tap on the arrow next to the speed bar or the incline bar to hide.

How to set a goal on the Peloton Tread's Just Run

You can choose a custom goal for time, distance or output within the Just Run experience. Tap on More Runs at the bottom of your screen and choose Just Run. You can then tap on the No Goal, Time, Distance or Output tiles to select which one you want to focus on.

How to change the units of measurement on Peloton Tread

You can choose between Miles and Kilometres on the Peloton Tread. Tap on your name in the bottom left corner, tap on the settings cog at the top on the left > Select Preferences from the list > Tap on Units of Measurment > Choose between Kilometres and Miles.

How to start a live class on Peloton Tread

Live classes appear at the top right corner of the Tread's display, as well as in the Schedule tab. To join a live class, you'll need to count yourself in or tap join if you are just in time or a little late.

Tap on Schedule tab at the bottom of your Peloton Tread display > Tap on the date you want to do a live class on > Scroll down the available classes > Tap on 'Count Me In' or 'Join' when you have found the class you fancy.

How to see what live classes are coming up on Peloton Tread

Head to the Schedule tab at the bottom of the Tread's display. The screen will automatically show you all the live classes for that day.

How to start a program on Peloton Tread

There are a number of programs on the Peloton Tread, designed to help you meet your goals, whether that's training for a 5K, or a marathon.

Tap on the Programs tab at the bottom of the screen > Select the Program you want to start. They vary in lengths but they each require you to do a certain number of workouts in a week. For example, the Road to your 26.2: Part 01 is a total of 48 classes in six weeks.

How to see and join a challenge on the Peloton Tread

Challenges are excellent for keeping you motivated on Peloton. There is one for the year called The Annual, but there are also monthly ones that are perfect for giving you that extra reason to get on the Tread, even when you can think of 20 reasons not to.

Tap on Challenges at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'Join' for any of the Challenges that sound up your street. Any that you join will appear here too, with a progress bar for how on track you are to complete them. You will also see any Challenges you are part of if you scroll down on the Home tab.

How to delete a workout on Peloton Tread

There are a number of ways to delete a workout on Peloton. One of the quickest is to tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on Workout History > Swipe right to left on any workout from the list you want to delete > Tap 'Delete Workout'.

You can also tap on a Workout from the list, scroll down to the bottom of the stats details and graphs on the right side and tap on 'Delete Workout' at the bottom.

How to pause a workout on Peloton Tread

To pause a Peloton On Demand workout on the Tread, press and hold the screen and confirm you want to pause. Everything including your class, progress and metrics will freeze until you resume.

How to add an instructor to your favourites on Peloton Tread

It's not possible to tap on an instructor on Peloton and favourite them as such. You can, however, bookmark workouts by your favourite instructors, and rate runs from your favourite instructors and the instructor will eventually end up under the 'Your Instructors' section of the Home tab.

If you want to find out more about any of the instructors, or see just their classes, you can tap on the three dots in the bottom right of your Peloton Tread screen and tap on instructors from the menu. From here, you can choose the instructor you want to know more about.

How to Bookmark a run on Peloton Tread

To Bookmark a run on Peloton, just tap on the bookmark tab at the top right of a run card that interests you.

How to find Bookmarked classes on Peloton Tread

If you've Bookmarked a number of runs or classes on Peloton but you don't know where they end up, head to the Classes tab on your screen > Tap on Filters in the top right > Toggle Bookmarked on > Tap on Show Classes at the bottom. Your Bookmarked classes will then appear for you to choose from.

How to filter classes on Peloton Tread

Peloton has thousands of classes so filtering is key to finding what you want quickly. Tap on the Classes tab at the bottom of the screen > Tap on the type of workout you want to do at the top - Tread, Bootcamp, Strength, Cardio, etc > Tap on Filter in the top right corner > Filter by Length, Instructor, Music, Class Type, Subtitles, Sessions, Bookmarked, Taken, Not Taken, Weights, No Weights > Tap 'Show Classes' at the botton. Tap Clear in the top right to clear all filters and start again, or tap again on a filter to remove it.

You can choose to filter by as many or few categories as you like. For example, if you only have 20 minutes and you want to do a quick run with Jon Hosking, you can tap Running, then filter by 20 minutes under length, Jon Hosking under instructor and runs by Jon appear.

How to hide classes that contain explicit language on Peloton Tread

If you want to make sure there is no swearing in your Peloton class - maybe the kids are close by, or maybe you just don't respond well to swearing - you can hide classes that contain any explicit language.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red Settings cog in the top right above your name and picture > Tap on Preferences > Tick the box next to 'Hide Clases that may contain explicit language'.

How to hide pre/postnatal classes

It's possible to hide pre and postnatal classes but this is only available for On Demand classes. You will still see pre and postnatal live classes.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red Settings cog in the top right above your name and picture > Tap on Preferences > Tick the box next to 'Hide Pre/Postnatal Classes'.

How to start a run on Peloton Tread

You can either choose a class on the Peloton Tread, or you can choose to Just Run and have your metrics appear on the screen. If you want to just run, tap on the More Runs tab at the bottom of the screen and select 'Start Running' under the Just Run tab.

How to start a scenic run on Peloton Tread

Alongside classes and the ability to just run, Peloton also offers Scenic Runs, that allow you to ride to scenic routes from around the globe. For example, there are runs of Scotland, and national parks.

Tap on the More Runs tab at the bottom of the screen > Choose 'View Routes' under the Scenic Run option > Tap on a route that tickles your fancy.

How to send a high five on Peloton Tread

Peloton has a high five feature that allows you to send a virtual high five to another member of the community, and recieve high fives back. To send a high five, tap on the person's avatar next to a member's leaderboard name on the right of your screen during a workout. They will get a notification appear on the left of their screen, as will you if anyone high fives you.

What are Sessions on Peloton?

Sessions is a feature on Peloton available for running and cycling workouts that are 20 minutes or longer. They allow you to see a live leaderboard for an on-demand class where members have started the class at the same time. Sessions start every five minutes and you can either opt to wait for the session to start, or you can skip it and start straight away.

What is the 'Here Now' feature on the Peloton leaderboard?

The Here Now feature is a tab on the leaderboard that appears on the right-hand side of your screen when doing an On Demand class. It will show you the members that are taking the same class as you at the time, helping you stay motivated by trying to catch another member on the board, for example.

What is a Stack on Peloton and how do you Stack classes?

There's a feature on Peloton called Stacked Classes that enable you to build your perfect workout by queueing the classes you want to do, adding them to your Stack so you can transition seamlessly between them.

For example, you could add an arms strength workout, followed by a run, followed by a cool down run to a Stack.

Find the first workout you want to do and tap on the icon with the two rectangles and + symbol. Repeat this with any other workouts you want to add to your stack. To view the Stack, tap on the two rectangles with the + symbol in the bottom right of your screen. You can modify the stack or press start to get going. Once you finish the first workout, you'll see the option to 'Continue Stack' at the top to move onto the next workout.

What is a Collection and how do you view them on Peloton Tread

Collections are a series of classes that have a particular theme, for example music artists, or pilates. If you want to get into Pilates or Yoga for example, the Collections are a good place to find classes in those categories.

Tap on the Classes tab at the bottom of the screen > Tap on Collections in the top left corner > Choose the Collection you are interested in > Select a class from the Collection. The Running Collection has 20 classes picked by Peloton instructors.

What is an Encore class on Peloton Tread?

An Encore is a class that has been previously recorded but is being re-broadcast like it is a live class. You can opt to show Encore classes in the list of live classes, or opt to hide them. Tap on the Schedule tab at the bottom of your screen > Toggle the 'Show Encores' on or off.

Peloton Tread personal tips and tricks

How to see your run recommendations on Peloton Tread

The Peloton Home tab will display run recommendations based on what you have done previously, as well as workouts that might be beneficial to you based on what you have done.

In the Daily Picks bar of the Home tab, you'll see run recommenations for 'Your Usual', 'A Quick Workout', 'Something New', 'A Challenge', 'Strength Building' and 'A Stretch'.

How to see your activity on Peloton Tread

At the top of the Home tab on the Peloton Tread's screen, you'll see how well you are doing that week in terms of the days you have done a workout. You'll also see any remarks on any streaks, like a five day streak, for example.

To see your full activity though, head to your Username in the bottom left of the screen > Tap on Activity. You'll then see a graph of your activity, which you can filter at the top or tap 'View History' in the top right corner for a breakdown of your workouts.

How to see your achievements on Peloton Tread

Peloton loves an achievement. You may have noticed instructors calling out users in run and saying things like 'Happy 100' or 'Happy 300' or 'Happy First Run'.

If you want to see which achievements you've gained, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on Achievements in the panel. A list of your achievements will appear here, along with the ones next up to try and get.

How to see a summary of a previous month on Peloton

You can see a summary of how you did on any previous month on Peloton, with stats including your active days, number of different workouts, top instructor and best output, among others.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left of the screen > Tap Calender in the bar on the left > Scroll up and down the various calendar months on the right of the screen.

How to find friends on Peloton

One of the best things about Peloton is the community, with high fives quite the thing. You can also follow any friends you have though, and workout with friends if you want to.

To find friends on Peloton, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Select Find Members in the top left corner > Enter your friend's username or choose to connect to Facebook to find Facebook friends who are on Peloton.

How to run with friends on Peloton Tread

To run with friends on Peloton, you can schedule a Session in the Peloton app and share the invite. Your friend will then get an alert a few minutes before the scheduled Session is due to start, as will you on both the Peloton app and your Peloton Tread. Tap 'Join Session' and you can get running with friends.

How to video call friends on Peloton Tread

In order to video call friends on Peloton, you have to already be following each other. You'll then need to join the same class as your friend. From here, head to the 'Here Now' section of the leaderboard on the right of your screen during a workout and tap on your friend's name. You'll then be able to tap on 'Talk' to video call them, assuming your friend has the feature enabled.

How to change your weight on Peloton Tread

You might have lost weight since you first got your Peloton Tread, and you may want to update your personal profile to reflect this.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog at the top of the screen above your username and picture > Tap on Weight > Adjust accordingly.

How to change your profile picture on Peloton Tread

You don't have to have a profile picture on your Peloton account, but you can if you want to. To add one, or change it, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on edit symbol in the large circle above your Username > Choose Take a New Photo or Import Facebook Image.

If you want to change your picture at a later date, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the settings cog at the top of the screen above your username > Tap on 'Change Picture'.

How to see your personal records and manage them on Peloton Tread

Peloton records your personal records so you can try and better them. You can see your Personal Records by tapping on your Username in the bottom left of the screen. Your Personal Records will appear in the bottom right of the screen in a panel.

If you want to manage your Personal Records, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on Manage Personal Records in the bottom right of the screen.

How to switch accounts on Peloton Tread

Peloton supports up to six users under one membership but you'll want to make sure each user has their own profile to get the right recommendations for you, as well as the right stats and a record of your own individual acheivements and efforts.

To switch users, tap on the two arrows in the bottom left corner of the screen and tap on the correct user profile before you start a workout or run.

How to add a tag on Peloton Tread

Tags on Peloton enable you to express various elements of your personality and connect with other members that may have similar interests, like #PelotonDads or #PelotonMoms. You can add up to 10 tags to your profile at once, and you can choose the tag you want to set as your primary before every workout.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on Add Tags under your profile picture and username in the panel on the left > Tap 'Add Tags' or Explore > Choose the Tags you want. If you have several, you can select the main tag you want to show up on the Leaderboard here.

Peloton Tread Privacy tips and tricks

What is Peloton Strive Score and how do you hide it from others or turn it off?

The Peloton Strive Score is a personal, non-competitive metric that measures the intensity of your workout, based on how much time you spend in each heart rate zone. You can turn Strive Score off entirely, and you can also choose to hide it from others in class, as well as heart rate zones.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog at the top above your name and picture > Tap on Preferences > Tick or untick the box next to 'Track and Display Strive Score' > Tick or untick the box next to 'Hide my Strive Score and heart rate zones from others in-class'.

How to disable video chat on Peloton

Peloton makes it possible to video chat with other users that you follow and who follow you. If you don't want users to be able to video call you, it's possible to disable the feature.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog at the top of the panel on the left > Select the 'Social' tab > Tick or untick the box next to 'Enable Video Chat'.

How to hide your age group and gender from the Peloton Leaderboard

The Peloton leaderboard appears on the right-hand side when you are taking part in a run. By default, your gender and age group - such as F or M, 30s or 40s - will appear under your username, allowing other users taking the class to see.

If you want to hide your age group and gender, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog at the top of the panel on the left > Select the 'Social' tab > Tick or untick the box next to 'Age Group/Gender visible on leaderboard'.

How to make your profile private on Peloton

It's possible to make your entire profile private on Peloton, which will mean only members you approve will be able to see your profile and workout history.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog at the top of the panel on the left > Select the 'Social' tab > Tick or untick the box next to 'Private Profile'.

Peloton Tread music tips and tricks

How to find classes with your favourite music artist on Peloton

Some Peloton instructors do classes featuring playlists dedicated to certain artists or genres. You can either access runs with a focus on a music artist by tapping on the Classes tab > Hitting on Collections in the top left corner > Artist Series > Find your favourite music artist from the list.

Alternatively, you can tap on the Home tab and scroll down. There's a Recommended Artists panel that will show artists based on your previous rides and feedback. Tapping on an artist will then show you all the classes featuring their music.

How to see a music playlist for a workout before you start on Peloton

Sometimes runs have titles that tell you what kind of music they will have, other times it's not as obvious. If you want to check what you'll be listening to whilst sweating it out on the Tread, then you can.

Tap on the class that you are considering doing > Tap 'View Playlist'.

How to save a song on Peloton

If a song comes on during a workout that you love, you can save it to your profile, allowing you to come back to it later. A music symbol will appear on the left of your screen during a workout, tap on it to see the song that is playing. To favourite a song, tap on the heart.

How to view your favourite songs on Peloton

Any songs you favourite on Peloton go to a dedicated place so you can view them all. To find your favourite songs, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on Music from the panel. All your favourited songs will appear here.

How to sync your favourite songs to Apple Music or Spotify on Peloton

We have a separate feature that offers a little more detail on how to sync your favourited Peloton songs to Apple Music or Spotify. In a nutshell though, tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on Music > Tap 'Connect' on the right > Choose 'Connect' next to Apple Music or Spotify, depending on your preference.

Once you have connected your Spotify or Apple Music account to Peloton, you will see a playlist appear called 'My Peloton Music by [username]'.

How to make Peloton music louder

During a workout, you can choose to have the original mix - which is a combination of instructor and music, more music or more instructor. When you start a workout, press the volume up or volume down button on the right edge of the screen and select your preference.

Peloton Tread general tips and tricks

How to connect a heart rate monitor to Peloton Tread

It's worth connecting a heart rate monitor to your Peloton Tread to ensure you get more accurate data from your workouts. You can use Apple Watch if you start a workout on the Peloton mobile app, or you can use an alternative heart rate monitor.

Tap on Settings in the top right of the screen > Tap on Heart Rate Monitor from the drop down menu > Choose your device from the list. If you don't see it, tap on 'Go to Bluetooth Settings' and select 'Pair New Device', then follow the instructions.

How to turn up the volume on the Peloton Tread

To turn up the volume on your Peloton Tread, tap on the volume buttons on the right edge of the display. You can also tap on settings at the top of your screen and move the volume slider.

How to adjust the screen brightness on the Peloton Tread

To adjust the screen brightness on the Peloton Tread, tap on Settings in the top right corner of the screen. From here, you will see a Screen Brightness option with a slider. Slide to adjust the brightness up or down.

How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Peloton Tread

Peloton requires a Wi-Fi connection to work so if you change your Wi-Fi network, you'll need to make sure you update your Peloton settings. Tap on Settings in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on Wi-Fi > Select the network from the list and enter the password.

How to connect headphones to your Peloton Tread

To connect Bluetooth headphones to your Peloton Tread, tap on Settings in the top right corner of your Peloton screen > Tap on Bluetooth Audio. Make sure your headphones are in Bluetooth pairing mode. If they don't appear in the available devices list, tap on Bluetooth Settings > Pair New Device > Follow the on-screen instructions.

How to connect and pair AirPods to Peloton Tread

For those that specifically want to connect Apple's AirPods to their Peloton Tread, tap on Settings in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on Bluetooth Audio > Press and hold the button on the back of the AirPods or AirPods Pro until it flashes white > Tap 'Connect' next to your AirPods from the list on the Peloton screen.

Where do you plug in headphones on Peloton Tread?

If you have wired headphones, rather than Bluetooth headphones, you can connect them to the Peloton Tread by inserting them into the port behind the display.

How to turn the camera off on the Peloton Tread

The Peloton Tread has a camera at the top of the display. This camera has a physical cover switch so if you want to turn the camera off, just make sure the cover is all the way to the left.

How to cast Peloton to TV

You can cast your Peloton screen to a compatible TV, which is handy if you want to do a strength workout as the Tread's display does't rotate like the Bike+.

Tap on Settings in the top right of your screen > Tap on 'Cast Screen' > Tap on your TV from the list of available devices.

Peloton Tread other tips and tricks

How to connect Peloton to Facebook

You can connect Peloton to Facebook, which you might do for a couple of reasons. The first might be to import a profile picture, the second might be to find friends on Peloton through Facebook, which is easier than finding out their username.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog in the top right corner of the left panel > Tap on 'Social' > Tick the box next to 'Facebook Connected'. This will then prompt you to go to www.facebook.com/device and enter the code displayed on your Peloton screen. You can choose to use the Facebook app or the browser. Tap 'Approve' when prompted. You'll then have connected Facebook to your Peloton.

How to connect Peloton Tread to Strava

You can connect Peloton Tread and Strava together so Peloton workouts will automatically save to Strava.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog in the top right corner of the left panel > Tap on Social > Tick the box next to 'Stava Connected' > Sign in to your Strava account and follow the instructions.

How to connect Peloton to Fitbit

Like Strava, you can connect Peloton and Fitbit so Peloton will automatically add your workouts to your Fitbit.

Tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on the red settings cog in the top right corner of the left panel > Tap on Social > Tick the box next to 'Automatically post my rides to Fitbit' > Sign in with your Fitbit account > Select the information you want to share > Tap on 'Allow'. That's it.

Can you use the Peloton screen to watch TV or Netflix?

Short answer for this one, no. Peloton uses a custom version of Android but there is no way to download apps, like Netflix or Prime Video. It also can't be used to watch TV.