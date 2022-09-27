(Pocket-lint) - The Peloton Tread is one of several pieces of equipment offered by the company, alongside the Bike and Bike+. It's an excellent bit of kit with a multitude of features on board.

The interface is easy to navigate and get to grips with but there are a couple of features that aren't as easy to work out as you might first think. The Tread also has a couple of extra features on top of the Bike+, just like the Bike+ has some extra features on top of the Tread.

To help you get the most out of your Peloton Tread, we've pulled together a tips and tricks guide. If you have the Peloton Bike or BIke+, we have a separate tips and tricks feature for those.

Peloton Tread workout tips and tricks

How to turn on Auto-Incline on the Peloton Tread

To turn on Auto-Incline so the Peloton Tread will automatically adjust incline as the instructor changes it, you'll need to start a workout first. If the workout involves incline changes, you'll see a lock within a circle appear next to the incline bar on the bottom left of your workout screen. Tap on the lock to turn on Auto-Incline and tap again to turn it off.

How to adjust incline on the Peloton Tread

The Peloton Tread has a large round knob on the left side of the frame that will adjust incline manually. Turn it clockwise to increase incline and anti-clockwise to decrease incline. If you press the button in the middle of the knob, incline will jump in 1 per cent increments. The Peloton Tread offers between 0 and 12.5 per cent incline.

How to adust speed on the Peloton Tread

There's a large knob on the right side of the frame to adjust speed. Turn it clockwise to increase speed and anti-clockwise to decrease speed. If you press the button in the middle of the knob, speed will jump in 1mph increments. The Peloton Tread offers between 0 and 12.5mph.

How to change on-screen speed and incline shortcuts on Peloton Tread

Three on-screen shortcuts appear for the speed and incline increase and decreases during a workout if you won't want to use the knobs. You can change what options these show though.

When on a workout, tap once on the screen and tap on Shortcuts at the bottom of the display in the middle. You will then be able to tap on the three shortcut options for incline and speed and change each one accordingly.

How to see splits in Workout History on Peloton Tread

You can see times for mile splits for your entire workout post-completion, allowing you to evaluate your training plans and your performance. Tap on Home at the bottom of the screen > Tap on Workout History on the left > Select the run you want to see your splits for > Tap on the Splits tab on the right.

How to hide the incline and speed bars on Peloton Tread

Incline and speed bars appear to offer a recommended range based on the class you are taking. You can hide them if you don't want to see them though. Tap on the arrow next to the speed bar or the incline bar to hide.

How to set a goal on the Peloton Tread's Just Run

You can choose a custom goal for time, distance or output within the Just Run experience. Tap on More Runs at the bottom of your screen and choose Just Run. You can then tap on the No Goal, Time, Distance or Output tiles to select which one you want to focus on.

How to change the units of measurement on Peloton Tread

You can choose between Miles and Kilometres on the Peloton Tread. Tap on your name in the bottom left corner, tap on the settings cog at the top on the left > Select Preferences from the list > Tap on Units of Measurment > Choose between Kilometres and Miles.

How to start a live class on Peloton Tread

Live classes appear at the top right corner of the Tread's display, as well as in the Schedule tab. To join a live class, you'll need to count yourself in or tap join if you are just in time or a little late.

Tap on Schedule tab at the bottom of your Peloton Tread display > Tap on the date you want to do a live class on > Scroll down the available classes > Tap on 'Count Me In' or 'Join' when you have found the class you fancy.

How to see what live classes are coming up on Peloton Tread

Head to the Schedule tab at the bottom of the Tread's display. The screen will automatically show you all the live classes for that day.

How to start a program on Peloton Tread

There are a number of programs on the Peloton Tread, designed to help you meet your goals, whether that's training for a 5K, or a marathon.

Tap on the Programs tab at the bottom of the screen > Select the Program you want to start. They vary in lengths but they each require you to do a certain number of workouts in a week. For example, the Road to your 26.2: Part 01 is a total of 48 classes in six weeks.

How to see and join a challenge on the Peloton Tread

Challenges are excellent for keeping you motivated on Peloton. There is one for the year called The Annual, but there are also monthly ones that are perfect for giving you that extra reason to get on the Tread, even when you can think of 20 reasons not to.

Tap on Challenges at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'Join' for any of the Challenges that sound up your street. Any that you join will appear here too, with a progress bar for how on track you are to complete them. You will also see any Challenges you are part of if you scroll down on the Home tab.

How to delete a workout on Peloton Tread

There are a number of ways to delete a workout on Peloton. One of the quickest is to tap on your Username in the bottom left corner > Tap on Workout History > Swipe right to left on any workout from the list you want to delete > Tap 'Delete Workout'.

You can also tap on a Workout from the list, scroll down to the bottom of the stats details and graphs on the right side and tap on 'Delete Workout' at the bottom.

How to pause a workout on Peloton Tread

To pause a Peloton On Demand workout on the Tread, press and hold the screen and confirm you want to pause. Everything including your class, progress and metrics will freeze until you resume.

How to add an instructor to your favourites on Peloton Tread

It's not possible to tap on an instructor on Peloton and favourite them as such. You can, however, bookmark workouts by your favourite instructors, and rate runs from your favourite instructors and the instructor will eventually end up under the 'Your Instructors' section of the Home tab.

If you want to find out more about any of the instructors, or see just their classes, you can tap on the three dots in the bottom right of your Peloton Tread screen and tap on instructors from the menu. From here, you can choose the instructor you want to know more about.

How to Bookmark a run on Peloton Tread

To Bookmark a run on Peloton, just tap on the bookmark tab at the top right of a run card that interests you.

How to find Bookmarked classes on Peloton Tread

If you've Bookmarked a number of runs or classes on Peloton but you don't know where they end up, head to the Classes tab on your screen > Tap on Filters in the top right > Toggle Bookmarked on > Tap on Show Classes at the bottom. Your Bookmarked classes will then appear for you to choose from.

How to filter classes on Peloton Tread

Peloton has thousands of classes so filtering is key to finding what you want quickly. Tap on the Classes tab at the bottom of the screen > Tap on the type of workout you want to do at the top - Tread, Bootcamp, Strength, Cardio, etc > Tap on Filter in the top right corner > Filter by Length, Instructor, Music, Class Type, Subtitles, Sessions, Bookmarked, Taken, Not Taken, Weights, No Weights > Tap 'Show Classes' at the botton. Tap Clear in the top right to clear all filters and start again, or tap again on a filter to remove it.

You can choose to filter by as many or few categories as you like. For example, if you only have 20 minutes and you want to do a quick run with Jon Hosking, you can tap Running, then filter by 20 minutes under length, Jon Hosking under instructor and runs by Jon appear.