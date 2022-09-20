Peloton Row now available to pre-order... in the US at least

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has officially launched its much-anticipated connected rowing machine in the US, where it is now available to pre-order.

The Peloton Row comes with a 23.8-inch 1080p display that you can swivel for other types of workouts, much like the Bike+. It takes up an 8ft (2.4m) by 2ft (0.6m) area of a room, and features electronically controlled resistance to keep stroke actions smooth.

As with other Peloton devices, it connects to live and on demand classes, although the Row will also inform you on your stroke form at the end of each session. An onscreen form rating helps you to learn the optimum efficiency of each stroke.

You can also set a personal pace target before each class to help you reach your own set goals.

The Peloton Row can be stored upright when not in use, and comes with "studio quality" front and rear facing speakers. You can, of course, connect your own headphones via Bluetooth. It connects to the internet via Wi-Fi.

Pricing starts at $3,195, with bundles including accessories and weights also available. You also have to factor in Peloton Membership at $44 per month, which enables access to the rowing classes plus the thousands of other workouts available from the fitness brand.

Peloton expects to ship the Row to US customers in December. There's no word yet on when it will be available in other regions. Pocket-lint has contacted the company to find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.