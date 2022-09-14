Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Peloton now offers Bike rentals across the US

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton is changing as a company, looking at new products and strategies to enhance its connected fitness experience, such as the forthcoming Peloton Row.

It has also expanded its rental programme across the majority of States in the US, to encourage new members to join without needing to invest in a Bike or Bike+ without having to pay for it outright.

While the price of a full Bike purchase can be spread over multiple payments, it could still be out of reach for many, especially as All Access Membership must be taken out on top.

However, membership is included with a rental price of $89 per month for the Bike, $119 per month for the Bike+. A one-off $150 delivery fee is also required.

The other benefits to renting the equipment is that the contract can be cancelled at any time - Peloton will then collect the Bike for free.

Alternatively, a user can opt to buy the BIke in full at a lower cost after a set amount of time. For example, the Bike will cost $895 after 12 months of rental, or $500 after 24 months.

There's no word yet on whether Peloton plans to offer a rental scheme outside of the US. We'll inform you as and when we find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
  • Via: Peloton's connected Bike rentals are now available across 48 states - engadget.com
  • Source: Rent Peloton Bikes for one monthly cost, commitment-free - onepeloton.com
