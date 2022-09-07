(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has given us the first peek at its forthcoming rowing machine.

Called Peloton Row, it has been teased on a sign-up page on the US Peloton website. You can enter your email details to find out more information as and when it appears.

-

As with other Peloton devices, the Row has a simple design - sleek and unobstructed. There is a touchcreen at one end, which will stream the classes.

Best fitness trackers for 2022: Top wearables to track your workouts, sleep and health By Conor Allison · 3 June 2022 Kickstart your fitness by tracking your movements with a top activity band. Here are some top choices to consider.

Unlike the Bike, it doesn't seem that you'll need special shoes with cleats to use the rower. It looks like you hook your feet into the built-in straps, much like on other rowing machines available for the home or in gyms.

All Peloton says about the Row so far is that it will help you "activate 86 per cent of your muscles in just 15 minutes", giving you a more all-over workout in comparison with the Bike.

It's not yet known if the display can swivel, as on the Bike+, so you can take part in other Peloton classes next to the machine.

Peloton is currently in the process of adapting its business model, with the possibility of allowing third-party fitness equipment manufacturers to link their connected devices to the Peloton smartphone app. There are other tweaks and updates coming to existing devices too, with the company's head of content, Pete Flamman, telling us more on a recent Pocket-lint Podcast.

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Rik Henderson.