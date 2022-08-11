(Pocket-lint) - Peloton Studios are dedicated spaces in London and New York that not only offer Peloton members and non-members the opportunity to take part in live Peloton classes, but they act as the broadcast studios for filming the content you see on your Peloton fitness equipment at home too.

This is everything you need to know about Peloton Studios in London and New York, how to book a class and what facilities the two spaces offer.

Peloton

Peloton Studios London officially opens to the members on 19 August 2022 and it is situated at 11 Floral Street in Covent Garden, London.

Don't miss this excellent deal on the impressive Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 By Pocket-lint Promotion · 27 June 2022 This is one of the best affordable fitness trackers on the market.

The Peloton Studios London occupies 30,000sqft and it started broadcasting live UK and German classes from the end of 2021. There are three rooms for classes including a Bike studio, Tread studio and a Flex studio for Strength and Cardio classes. The Cycle studio can host 24 Members and the Tread studio can host 14 Members.

There is also a member lounge for Peloton members to meet and congregate with each other and there's a juice bar too. Pocket-lint has been to the London Studios and its a lovely space with plenty of natural light and the facilities are stunning.

Changing facilities include gender neutral locker rooms with five changing booths, 19 shower rooms, complimentary towels, Malin and Goetz skincare products, Dyson hair dryers and keyless combinator lockers. There are also indoor cycling shoes available in a range of sizes from EU 36 to EU 48.

Members and non-members can take classes Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the London Studio, while Mondays to Thursdays are reserved for the production team to produce classes without live audiences.

Classes can be booked up to 14 days in advance and you can see the schedule and the classes available on the Peloton Studios website. You'll need to have bought a PSL Experience Ticket - which costs £25 and lasts for 60 days - to book a class.

There are 18 instructors at the London Studios. These include Ben Alldis, Benny Adami, Bradley Rose, Charlotte Weidenbach, Cliff Dwenger, Erik Jager, Hannah Frankson, Jeffrey McEachern, Jermaine Johnson, Jon Hosking, Joslyn Thompson Rule, Leanne Hainsby, Marcel Maurer, Mayla Wedekind, Mila Lazar, Sam Yo, Susie Chan and Tobias Heinze.

To book a class, follow the steps below.

Visit https://studio.onepeloton.co.uk/london/schedule Tap on "Buy Credits" and purchase a PSL Experience Ticket Then tap on "Find a Class" Select "London Studio" Scroll through the classes available. If it is available to book, you'll see a "Book" button on the right Tap on "Book" Follow the rest of the instructions

Peloton

The new Peloton Studios New York is situated on 370 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10001. It's situated between 32nd and 33rd Street. Prior to the relocation, the Peloton Studios New York was located on 23rd Street in the Chelsea neighbourhood. It will re-open on 19th August 2022, like the London Studios.

There are four studios within the 35,000sqft space at the Peloton Studios New York, with a Cycle studio, Tread studio, Yoga studio and Strength studio. The Cycle studio can host 39 members, the Tread studio can host 16 members, the Yoga studio can host 7 and the Strength studio can host 6.

There's no juice bar at the Peloton Studios New York like there is in London, with grab and go food only. There is a large locker room though, plenty of toilets and lockers with built-in locks. There is also shoe rental and there's no charge for that.

As with the Peloton Studios London, members and non members can book classes from Friday through to Sunday. Mondays through to Thursdays will be for production of classes without live audiences.

Classes can be booked up to six weeks in advance at the New York location. As with London, you'll need to have bought a PSNY Experience Ticket - which costs $35 and lasts for 60 days - to book a class.

There are over 35 instructors at the Peloton Studios New York location. These include Alex Toussaint, Ally Love, Cody Rigsby, Hannah Corbin, Jess King, Jess Sims, Kendall Toole, Marcel Dinkins, Olivia Amato, Robin Arzon, Ross Rayburn, Selena Samuela and Tunde Oyeneyin.

To book a class, follow the steps below.

Visit https://studio.onepeloton.co.uk/new-york/schedule Tap on "Buy Credits" and purchase a PSNY Experience Ticket Then tap on "Find a Class" Select "New York Studio" Scroll through the classes available. If it is available to book, you'll see a "Book" button on the right Tap on "Book" Follow the rest of the instructions

You'll need to sign a waiver when you go to visit the Peloton Studios London or the Peloton Studios New York.

It is recommended you arrive at the the Peloton London Studios or Peloton New York Studios 1 hour and 45 minutes before your class.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.