(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has announced its London Studio - which opened in Covent Garden in September 2021 - will open to members from late summer 2022.

The Peloton Studios London started broadcasting live UK and German content from the end of last year but the 30,000sqft space will be open to the company's 7 million members in a few months.

When it opens to the public, members and non-members will be able to take classes Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the London Studio, while Monday to Thursday will be reserved for the production team to produce classes without live audiences.

The Peloton Studios London offers three rooms for classes in total; a Bike studio, Tread studio and a Flex studio for Strength and Cardio classes. The Cycle studio can host 24 Members and the Tread studio can host 14 Members.

There is also a member lounge for Peloton members to meet and congregate with each other and there's a juice bar too.

Changing facilities include gender neutral locker rooms with five changing booths, 19 shower rooms, complimentary towels, Malin and Goetz skincare products, Dyson hair dryers and keyless combinator lockers. There are also indoor cycling shoes available in a range of sizes from EU 36 to EU 48.

Peloton hasn't detailed exactly when the Studios London will be open to members, other than saying "late summer" but we will be sure to keep you posted. For now, you can flick through the gallery at the top of this feature to see what the Peloton London Studio looks like.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.