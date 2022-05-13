Peloton confirms it's working on a rowing machine

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has confirmed that it is indeed working on a rowing machine, putting to bed months of rumours that it would be moving into a new space in the fitness machine world.

The update came dropped into Peloton's Homecoming day for 2022, a sort of annual celebration of its community and an update on its plans for the next year, and keeps things pretty brief:

"We’re G[row]ing: The rumors are true - Peloton will be bringing its best-in-class fitness experience to the world of rowing! Combining cardio and strength - Peloton is excited to add this total body workout into its powerhouse arsenal of content and grow its connected fitness portfolio with even more options for engaging and challenging workout experiences."

So, all we really know for now is that a rower is coming, but we've got no information on a timeline for when we might be able to expect the machine to become available.

Another huge question, as with all of Peloton's gear, is how much it'll cost. Given that its bike is one of the more expensive options on the market, we'd imagine it won't come cheap at all.

We tried another smart rowing machine, Hydrow, late last year and were certainly convinced of the potential for a smart machine in this area, for all that it's another hugely bulky machine to find a spot for (far larger than an exercise bike).

That means there's existing competition to measure Peloton's rower against when we do get more information about it, but until a more detailed reveal we'll have to wait for more details.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Chris Hall.