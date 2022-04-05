(Pocket-lint) - Peloton announced Guide - a TV-connected camera designed for strength training - back in November 2021 and now the company has announced its availability in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

Peloton Guide is designed to offer those interested in strength training the same immersive experience that Peloton delivers through its Bike, Bike+ and Tread products.

There are a number of features on board, including the Movement Tracker, which is your accountability partner. It will appear in-class and encourage you to complete your exercises and not put your weights down or stop squatting before your reps are complete.

The Movement Tracker understands hundreds of movements and their variations, while the Peloton library of classes has a range that are compatible with it. It will know if you're doing jumping jacks instead of squatting for example, so no cheating.

There's also a feature called Self Mode that enables you to see yourself next to the instructor to check your form, and Movement Details allows you to look up a movement if you're unsure before you do it. Body Activity meanwhile, looks at your workout history and highlights the muscle groups you've recently worked.

Peloton Guide also offers a number of new strength classes and programs designed for Guide itself. These include Floor Bootcamp where Jess Sims and Selena Samuela bring cardio and strength training in a 12-class program. If these are anything like the Bike Bootcamps, we are sold.

Peloton Guide is available in the UK, US, Canda and Austraila starting 5 April 2022. It will start at $295 in the US and £275 in the UK. You'll also need to sign up for the Peloton All-Access monthly membership to get access to the company's live and on demand classes library.

New, Guide-only All-Access members will get an introductory price of $24/month in the US and £24/ month in the UK for the rest of 2022. From January 2023, this will increase to $39/£39 a month. For current Peloton All-Access Members, Guide can be added to their membership at no extra cost.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.