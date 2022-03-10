(Pocket-lint) - Peloton already let you use an Apple Watch with its Bike+. Now, it's making it easier for you to close rings and monitor your heart rate no matter which Peloton machine you own. The fitness equipment company has announced a new Apple Watch integration for the original Bike, Bike+, and Tread.

According to a Peloton blog, the Peloton watch app can now notify you when you start a class on the Bike, Bike+, or Tread as well as for classes started on the app. It can proactively record workouts, and if enabled, your Apple Watch can function as a heart rate monitor. You can then use Peloton’s Strive Score feature, which tells you how much time you've spent at a certain heart rate. This new integration also streamlines logging Peloton workouts in Apple’s Activity app.

Just follow the steps below to set everything up and get started:

Download the Peloton app on both your mobile device and the Apple Watch. Open the Peloton app on your mobile device. Tap the More tab. Select Apple Watch > Set Up > Connect to Health app. The Health app should now open. Grant permissions. Head back to the Peloton app and hit Done. When the Apple Watch app asks for notification permissions, tap Allow.

Previously, only the Bike+ supported Apple Watch integration via GymKit. (Pocket-line has an entire guide here that explains how that worked.) Just remember that Peloton said this new integration will allow you to easily monitor your heart rate and track workouts on every Peloton machine, including Bike+.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.