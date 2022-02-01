Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Fitness Trackers
  3. Fitness Tracker news
  4. Peloton fitness tracker news

Peloton launches arm-worn heart-rate sensor with LED indicators

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Peloton Peloton launches arm-worn heart-rate sensor with LED indicators
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - With at-home workouts being a bigger deal than ever before, Peloton has gone from strength to strength in recent years, expanding beyond its core spin bike offering to incorporate running and strength training equipment into its subscription model.

The company has now released the Peloton Heart Rate Band - an arm-worn heart-rate sensor, complete with five LED lights to visually inform you of current heart-rate zone - which is set to replace the existing Peloton Heart Rate Monitor chest strap.

Wait, what, why replace the chest strap? Well, a lot of people don't like wearing chest bands due to comfort. However, the accuracy of chest straps, which use electrical impulses to measure, is far greater than optical-based sensors that are slow to adapt to changing rates and often inconsistent.

The new Peloton Heart Rate Band falls into this optical sensor bracket. It also lacks ANT+ technology, so beyond Bluetooth you won't be able to pair it with additional products - presumably to lock the sensor in as part of the Peleton package rather than incorporate use with wider systems.

PelotonPeloton photo 4

That seems like a strange move to us, though, as current ANT+ sensors - such as the excellent Polar Verity Sense - can already pair with Peloton Bike+ and Peloton Tread. Presumably it's Peloton's way to promote its Strength platform - but given the Peloton Heart Rate Band's $90 overhead (it's not available outside the USA at the time of writing) that's a tall ask.

The heart-rate zone LED lighting feature is a nice idea, though, however accurate that may or may not be from an optical sensor.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Peloton launches arm-worn heart-rate sensor with LED indicators
Peloton launches arm-worn heart-rate sensor with LED indicators By Mike Lowe ·
Garmin Forerunner 955 leaks - listing for LTE bundle appears on official Garmin site
Garmin Forerunner 955 leaks - listing for LTE bundle appears on official Garmin site By Conor Allison ·
Garmin Venu 2 Plus vs Garmin Venu 2: What's the difference?
Garmin Venu 2 Plus vs Garmin Venu 2: What's the difference? By Chris Hall ·