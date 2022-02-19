(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has multiple features from Just Ride and Scenic Routes to the plethora of classes offered. There's also a feature called Lanebreak, which combines cardio and gaming - what's not to love hey?

This is everything you need to know about Peloton Lanebreak, including how it works and how you get it on your Peloton Bike or Bike+.

Peloton Lanebreak is a feature offered by Peloton that sits alongside the Just Ride and Scenic Routes features in the 'More' section of the Peloton Bike and Bike+ interface.

Lanebreak is designed to be a rhythm-based experience where you have to match and sustain your cadence or resistance in relation to the cues on the screen in order to get the highest possible score. It's still a workout, but it's designed to be a game too.

Peloton Lanebreak has a virtual six-lane track with an on-screen wheel which you are tasked with controlling. You'll be greeted with obstacles that are in sync with the beat of the music and there are goals you'll need to hit. You control cadence with your leg speed - as usual, but when using the Lanebreak feature, the resistance knob allows you to turn left or right, in order to avoid the obstacles and control the wheel.

There are a number of different levels available in Lanebreak, from various workout types like HIIT and Intervals, to specific playlists, and each level offers four varying difficulties from beginner to expert.

The levels range in length too - between five and 20 minutes - and there are various music genres too, including exclusive David Bowie remixes.

Lanebreak also offers three different types of challenges and ways to progress. These challenges include Pickups, Streams and Breakers. Pickups allow you to earn points for as long as you manage to stay in the required lane. Streams focus on cadence in exchange for points and Breakers, is all about energy output.

The Peloton Lanebreak feature is good and though it takes a little getting used to in terms of controls the first time you try it out, you'll quickly get the hang of it.

As mentioned, there are six lanes in on the virtual track and occasionally you'll have the option of two different lanes to choose from. The left will be the easier side in terms of resistance, while the right is harder. Choose the right and you'll get more points (around 10 more per Stream).

You turn the red resistance knob to move between the lanes and the idea is to collect as many 'Beats' as possible when they appear in the lanes. There are also 'Breakers' that appear every now and then, requiring you to increase your output (combination of cadence and resistance) to charge it up. The more you charge it up, the more points you earn. In between the 'Beats' and 'Breakers', there are 'Streams'.

For 'Streams', you need to match and hold the target cadence to the specified range when you're inside a Stream. Once you complete a Lanebreak workout and earn points for the Beats, Breakers and Streams you collect, you'll find yourself on the global leaderboard for the level and difficulty you chose. You also get up to three stars depending on how well you do on the level. This is based on how many of the Beats, Streams and Breakers you complete.

Overall, it's good fun and we can definitely see ourselves getting addicted to trying to obtain three stars for each Lanebreak workout we try.

Peloton Lanebreak is rolling out to members from 16 February 2022. In order to access it, you'll need to first make sure you are running the latest software in a country that supports the feature.

You should be prompted to do this when you turn your Bike or Bike+ on.

Once your Bike or Bike+ is updated, you'll need to head to the 'More' section at the bottom of your Peloton screen where you will find the Peloton Lanebreak feature.

Peloton launched the Lanebreak feature on 16 February 2022 to users in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.