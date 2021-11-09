Peloton Guide is a TV-connected camera designed for strength training. Here is everything you need to know, including how it works and how much it is.

What is Peloton Guide and how does it work?

Peloton annnounced the Peloton Guide in November 2021 before making it available to some countries in April 2022.

The TV-connected camera marks Peloton's boldest move into strength training, designed to offer the same immersive experience as the Peloton Bike and Tread products but for those more interested in weight training.

This is everything you need to know about Peloton Guide, including what it is, how it works, how much it costs and what features it offers.

What is Peloton Guide?

Peloton Guide is the company's first dedicated strength product and its most accessible too in terms of price. In a nutshell, Guide is a TV-connected camera that can display workouts and track your movements in real time to ensure you're exercising properly. You can read our first impressions of Peloton Guide right here.

It features a built-in microphone and comes bundled with Peloton's updated Peloton Heart Rate Band (normally $89) and a remote.

How much is Peloton Guide?

Peloton Guide is Peloton's cheapest product yet. In the US, it costs $295. For those in the UK, Peloton Guide costs £275.

If you're in Canada, Guide will set you back $395, while those in Australia can buy it for $445.

What can you do with Peloton Guide and how does it work?

Peloton has long offered strength training classes within its Peloton app and through its Bike and Tread interfaces. The Peloton Guide is designed to provide a fuller experience for those interested in strength training though.

There are a number of features on board, including the Movement Tracker, which is essentially your accountability partner. The Movement Tracker will appear during a workout and it understands hundreds of movements and their variations, so it will know when you don't complete those reps or when you are doing jumping jacks instead of squatting.

There's also a Rep Tracker that sets targets for strength movements, counts your reps during a class and tracks your progress.

A Self Mode leverages the Guide's built-in camera to track your movements and show you on the screen alongside instructors to help you see if your deadlift form is accurate. Meanwhile, a feature called Movement Details allows you to watch a video to help you learn the correct way to do a move you are unsure about.

There's also a feature called Body Activity that will look at your workout history and highlight the muscle groups you've recently worked. Members will also see recommended classes below their avatar that focus on different muscle groups in order to keep your muscles balanced.

The Guide also features a microphone, so you can play, pause, rewind, or fast forward a class by voice. You'll have to purchase and use your own workout equipment though, such as weights and resistance bands, to use with the Guide camera.

Along with Peloton's already extensive strength workout library, there are some new workouts and programs that have been specifically designed for Guide. These include:

Floor Bootcamp: Jess Sims and Selena Samuela offer a combination of strength and cardio training in their 12-class program designed to help you get stronger and build endurance.

Split Programs: Three- and five-day intermediate and advanced classes led by Robin Arzon, Callie Gullickson, Matty Maggiacomo, and Adrian Williams that train specific muscles on consecutive days. These will be available from 18 April 2022.

Strength Roll Call: Certain strength instructors will teach at the same time every week, Monday to Friday. A collection of the weekly Strength Roll Call classes will be built into the Strength Roll Program for Guide.

Does Peloton Guide require a membership?

Yes. To get the most out of Peloton and access to all the live and on demand classes, you'll need to have signed up to the Peloton All-Access Membership.

For new, Guide-only members, this will cost you £24 a month in the UK or $24 a month in the US for the rest of 2022 as a special introductory price. From January 2023, this increases to £39 a month in the UK and $39 a month in the US. It's worth noting that this membership also gives you access to the Peloton app.

If you already own a Peloton Tread or Bike and subscribe to the $39-per-month / £39-per-month All-Access Membership, you don't need to pay more to use a Guide.

When will Peloton Guide be available?

Peloton Guide launched in the US, UK, Canada and Australia on 5 April 2022.

Other countries have yet to be confirmed, though Germany was mentioned as one of the countries it would come to when the Peloton Guide was first announced in November 2021.

Is Peloton Guide safe in terms of privacy?

Since the Peloton guide comes packed with a microphone and a camera, you're probably curious about privacy. Well, Peloton thought of that and said there's an integrated camera cover for when you're not using it as well as a physical switch to disable the microphone.

A green light also indicates when the camera is on.

Want to know more?

Check out Peloton's webpage for the Guide. Pocket-lint also has the following in-depth guide on Peloton, the company, and all the products it offers: