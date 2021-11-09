(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has introduced its latest product: Peloton Guide. The TV-connected camera marks Peloton's boldest move into strength training.

Guide is a TV-connected camera that can display workouts and track your movements in real time to ensure you’re exercising properly. It also features a built-in microphone and comes bundled with Peloton's newly updated Peloton Heart Rate Band (normally $89) and a remote.

Peloton Guide is Peloton's cheapest product yet. In the US, it's set to cost $495.

While Peloton has long already offered strength training classes, the Peloton Guide is designed to provide a fuller experience by using what Peloton refers to as "Self Mode". This leverages the Guide’s built-in camera to track your movements and show your workout on the screen alongside instructors who helps to see if you’re doing the workout correctly. The Guide also features a microphone, so you can play, pause, rewind, or fast forward a class by voice.

You’ll have to purchase and use your own workout equipment, such as weights and resistance bands, to use with the Guide camera.

Initially, the Guide is only offering strength training-focused classes - either with bodyweight only or with added weights. Peloton said it plans to add support for more types of exercises over time. It's unclear whether the Guide will offer live classes for strength workouts like it does for its Tread and Bike products.

Guide is clearly competing with products like the Tempo Move, which costs $495 and includes weights but notably uses your iPhone for a camera.

Peloton said Guide owners will need to subscribe to a $12.99-per-month membership (the same price as Peloton's app-only subscription) to use the service. However, if you already own a Tread or Bike and subscribe to the $39-per-month All-Access Membership, you won’t need to pay more to use a Guide.

Peloton Guide will launch first in the US and Canada in "early 2022". It will also come to the UK, Australia, and Germany sometime in 2022.

Since the Peloton guide comes packed with a microphone and a camera, you're probably curious about privacy. Well, Peloton thought of that and said there's an integrated camera cover for when you’re not using it as well as a physical switch to disable the microphone.

Check out Peloton's webpage for the Guide.