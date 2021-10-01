(Pocket-lint) - There are so many good things about Peloton, it's no wonder it has such a huge community, but one of the best things about it in our experience, is the music in the workouts.

Countless times we have popped our bottom on the saddle, hit start on the huge display in front and a belter of a track has pumped through the built-in speakers. Whether it's Spice Girls or Mary J Blige, the playlists are second to none, managing to motivate you to keep your legs moving, even on the days that doing a workout was the last thing you fancied.

It's possible to see a playlist for a workout before you start it to see if the music is a little bit of you, and during any workout, each track will appear on the left side of the screen as it plays. If you tap the heart next to a track when it's playing, Peloton saves your music to a dedicated place, which you can then view from your profile screen.

You can also connect Apple Music and Spotify though, which will then create a playlist within the Apple Music and Spotify apps respectively, so you can bop along to the tracks while cleaning your house or doing the school run, and not just when riding or running.

Here's how to connect Apple Music and Spotify to Peloton to view your saved music from your Peloton workouts.

To connect Apple Music and Peloton to view your favourite Peloton music in the Apple Music app, follow these steps:

Tap on your username in the bottom left corner of the Peloton screen Tap on Music in the panel on the left Tap on 'Connect' from the panel on the right Tap on 'Connect' next to Apple Music from the pop up window Sign in with your Apple ID and password Type in the two-factor authentification code Tap on 'Allow'

Once you've followed those steps, your Peloton will be connected to your Apple Music account. To view your saved Peloton music in Apple Music, follow these steps:

Open the Apple Music app Tap on the Library tab at the bottom Tap on 'Playlists' Scroll down and you'll see "My Peloton Music By [your Peloton username] Tap on it to see all your saved Peloton songs

To connect Spotify and Peloton to view your favourite Peloton music in the Spotify app, follow these steps:

Tap on your username in the bottom left corner of the Peloton screen Tap on Music in the panel on the left Tap on 'Connect' from the panel on the right Tap on 'Connect' next to Spotify from the pop up window Sign in with your Spotify account and password Tap on 'Agree'

Once you've followed those steps, your Peloton will be connected to your Spotify account. To view your saved Peloton music in Spotify, follow these steps:

Open the Spotify app Tap on the 'Your Library' tab at the bottom Tap on 'Playlists' at the top Scroll down and you'll see "My Peloton Music By [your Peloton username] Tap on it to see all your saved Peloton songs