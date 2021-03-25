(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has been acquiring some companies recently that may indicate what it's planning for future products.

It bought smartwatch maker Atlas Wearables, smart workout mat company Otari, and Aiqudo, which developed an AI-powered voice assistant. It's easy to make assumptions based on these companies' existing portfolios what Peloton might have in store. We could see it easily delving into the wearable space and releasing an interactive mat and integrating voice technology across the board.

Currently, Peloton focuses on smart bikes and treadmills, with a couple million units sold to date, and it boasts over 625,000 digital subscribers. While that sounds impressive, it's worth remembering Google-owned Fitbit sold 2.2 million wearable devices in the first quarter of 2021 alone.

Peloton had a massive boost from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, COVID-19 vaccines mean more people will venture back into the gym. We suspect it's therefore starting to turn its attention to other potential sources of revenue, which includes new hardware. This is all just a guessing game, of course, with nothing confirmed by the company, but it's still fun to read between the lines.

Best Garmin watch 2021: Fenix, Forerunner and Vivo compared By Chris Hall · 25 March 2021

To learn more about Peloton, see our guide and review:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.