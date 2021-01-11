(Pocket-lint) - After a short flurry of rumours over the past couple of weeks, OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest product: the OnePlus Band.

As the name suggests, it's OnePlus' take on the classic fitness band and features all the capabilities and the low price you'd expect.

Like most fitness trackers, it's a narrow band with a portrait-oriented rectangular display set up front and in the middle. That display, specifically, is a 1.1-inch AMOLED based panel.

OnePlus designed it to feature a dual colour band, with three different options available at launch: black/grey, light grey/orange and two-tone blue.

The band features continuous blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring as well as the usual heart-rate monitoring, step and sleep tracking.

For those who want to track specific activities or workouts, there are 13 modes included. Those include yoga, cricket and fat burn running as well as the usual running, cycling and swimming modes.

Of course, it's built to withstand your sweatiest and wettest workouts and so features 5ATM (50m) water resistance with a certified IP68 rating against water and dust ingress.

The battery is good to last up to 14 days between charges, and when you do want to charge you simply remove the display/tracker unit from the band and stick it down on a cradle with two contact points.

It's currently only available in India with an early bird pre-order price set at 2,499 Rupees (approximately £25, $34), with a recommended retail price of 2,799 (£28/$38) when it's officially available.

Writing by Cam Bunton.