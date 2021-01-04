OnePlus Band to launch on 11 January?

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is about to launch its first fitness tracker, likely dubbed the OnePlus Band and - if information from a well-known leaker is accurate - it could launch as soon as next week.

11 January is the date to pencil in your diaries according to Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted the release date along with some previously unknown specs.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India



-24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

-Sleep Tracking

-1.1" Touch AMOLED Display

-14 Days Battery

-IP68

-13 Exercise Modes



-Around INR ₹2,499



As with any modern day fitness tracker you get heart-rate monitoring throughout the day, sleep tracking at night and long battery life (14 days to be precise).

In addition to that, Agarwal claims we'll also see SpO2 blood oxygen saturation tracking and 13 different activity modes for tracking specific workouts/activities.

It's said to feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the front and - looking at teasers from OnePlus itself - it's the usual rectangular vertical panel sitting within a slim band.

Of course, a fitness band is no use if it can't survive in wet weather or can't cope with your sweatiest workouts and so it's no surprise that IP68 water and dust resistance is also expected.

Every morning, when we wake up we overlook almost a third of our day we spent sleeping.



But it is sleep that armors us to take on new challenges everyday, to #NeverSettle



Tracking your sleep quality is important. How? We got you covered.



The only other thing worth noting right now is that it seems the band is being geared towards the Indian market.

Agarwal mentions the Indian launch date in his tweet, while OnePlus' Indian Twitter handle has been the most active in promoting its imminent launch.

