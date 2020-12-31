(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has already confirmed it will release a watch product, but there's more to it - an affordable fitness tracker, largely believed to be called the OnePlus Band, is also in the works for 2021.

Although the watch is official - as confirmed on Twitter by OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau - the OnePlus Band isn't signed and sealed just yet. However, Android Central has sources that say the affordable fitness tracket will be the company's first wearable launch.

Many may think of OnePlus as a phone company. But 2020 has already proven more than that: it launched OnePlus TV, as first teased in 2019, to the India market; while its co-founder, Carl Pei, departed to be part of an as-yet-undisclosed venture.

But back to the OnePlus Band. With its main goal being affordability - a $40 (£30) price tag is suggested - it fits into the new OnePlus model. In 2020 we also saw the arrival of OnePlus Nord, aiming to bring the price point of the company's phones back down, having spent the previous six years increasing the asking price of its flagships.

OnePlus clearly wants to offer products that can fit across international markets, such as the subcontinent, aiming to lure prospective buyers away from the likes of Xiaomi's Mi Band. Can the OnePlus Band succeed? We suspect to hear more come January or Feburary - perhaps in line with MWC Shanghai's timeline.

Writing by Mike Lowe.