Withings Go uses E Ink display for eight-month activity tracking battery

Withings has announced a new activity tracker called Go that aims to be both affordable and still offer plenty of great features like long battery life and sport tracking.

The Withings Go is priced at £50 making it far more affordable than some wearables out there. Thanks to an E Ink multiline display power consumption is very low while still offering at a glance feedback. Withings says the battery in the Go will last eight months before it needs a change. Since it uses a CR2032 button cell that should only cost a few quid.

The Withings Go will track steps, distance covered, sleep and sports like running and swimming thanks to water resistance up to 5 ATM. The device will automatically recognise variations in activity and begin tracking accordingly, says Withings.

So for walking and running the Go will track steps, distance, calories burned and timings. When you go to sleep the Go will begin tracking both light and deep sleep cycles to offer a clear picture of the night's rest.

All the data from the Go will be fed into the Android and iOS friendly Health Mate app that works with MyFitnessPal and 150 other partners for daily feedback and goals.

The Withings Go will be available in Q1 of 2016 for £50 in black, blue, green, red or yellow. It will be possible to wear it on the wrist, clip to a belt, carry on a keychain or in a pocket while still working.

