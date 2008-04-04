  1. Home
Nike+ SportBand launches

We've brought you news of the existence of this new addition to the Nike+ system, but we can now reveal launch info.

Available from 10 April, the Nike+ SportBand will allow runners to get real-time performance feedback during a run, while linking them to the "world's largest running club".

The Nike+ SportBand allows runners to see their distance, pace, time and calories burned when they run, in addition to gaining access to all of the features and tools on nikeplus.com.

The Nike+ SportBand watch face is a detachable link that captures all the run data from a sensor located in the runner's Nike+ ready footwear.

Once a run is completed, the link plugs into a computer like a USB drive, so data can then be sent to nikeplus.com where a runner's progress is tracked.

In addition this spring, www.nikeplus.com introduces Nike+ Coach, a new personal coaching tool. With Nike+ Coach, beginning and intermediate runners can access existing programmes to train for a 5k, 10k, half-marathon or full marathon.

For advanced runners, Nike+ Coach will help users build and edit their own training programmes. No matter what personal coaching programme users choose, runners can also automatically track and share their results.

