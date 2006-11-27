  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Fitness Trackers
    3. >
  3. Fitness Tracker news
    4. >
  4. Nike fitness tracker news

Nike and Apple to release Nike Amp+ Bluetooth wristband

|
  Nike and Apple to release Nike Amp+ Bluetooth wristband

Nike and Apple are about to release a new add-on to its Nike + iPod running system. Called the Nike Amp+ the bracelet, which is worn by runners will allow them to change tracks and check times without having to fumble for their iPod in their jacket or running shorts.

According to Menshealth.com who have included the device in its Christmas gift round-up, the yet to be released gadget will work via Bluetooth connecting to both your iPod and your special trainers so you won't have wires trailing up your arm.

Information is displayed on an illuminated LED readout hidden beneath the matte-finish face of the bracelet which judging by the small picture accompanying the article is a cross between a watch and one of those charity wrist bands.

Although Apple or Nike has yet to officially announce the new Nike Amp+, Menshealth.com are suggesting it will cost around $80 when in launches in the US.

There is no mention as to whether or not the gadget will be available in the UK.

PopularIn Fitness Trackers
  1. Garmin introduces Fenix 5 Plus models with plenty of new features, including Garmin Pay
  2. Fitbit Versa review: Lacks GPS, but comes loaded with other features
  3. Best Garmin watch: Fenix, Forerunner and Vivo compared
  4. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music adds offline music to Garmin's sporty smartwatch
  5. Got a kid? Fitbit's Ace fitness tracker for children is now available
  1. Best Fitbit fitness tracker: Which Fitbit is right for you?
  2. Suunto 9 is an accomplished sports tracker with 5 day battery life
  3. Xiaomi's new Mi Band 3 has a 20-day battery life, 50m water resistance
  4. MyZone Zone Match now available for personal use; makes it easy to hit fitness goals
  5. What is Garmin Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
Comments