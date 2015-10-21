They're finally here: Nike to release Marty McFly's self-lacing trainers next spring

Through a series of tweets, actor Michael J. Fox has revealed that shoemaker Nike will finally release a pair of powered, self-lacing trainers inspired by the exact ones worn by his character in Back to The Future II.

In the 1989 film, Marty McFly, played by Fox, travels 30 years into the future to today: 21 October 2015. On that day, he discovers hoverboards, flying cars, and self-lacing sneakers, among other things. Keep in mind Nike already released 1,500 pairs of limited-edition Nike Air Mag shoes in 2011. They didn't self-lace but were modeled after McFly's shoes.

Fast forward to the present - and the designer behind those Nike kicks has just confirmed to Fox that a new pair of trainers with power laces are in the works. Fox tweeted a handwritten letter from Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, which stated, "Though that project started out as science fiction, we're now proud to turn that fiction into fact."

The letter I received from Tinker today. Thanks @Nike pic.twitter.com/UIolXrkUVC — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) October 21, 2015

Hatfield said the new shoes will be released in 2016 to support the Michael J. Fox foundation, which is aimed at finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease (a chronic and progressive movement disorder that Fox was diagnosed with in 1991). All proceeds from the original Nike Air Mags also went to his foundation, raising more than $9.4 million in 2011 alone.

In a follow-up tweet, Fox shared an image of himself presumably wearing the upcoming sneakers - along with the following message: "This is real. This is today. Coming spring 2016."

UPDATE 1: Nike published a blog post, detailing what we can expect from the company next spring. Nike said it helped make the original sneakers for the film almost three decades ago, and now it is ready to unveil new Nike Mags with “power laces". They feature digital technology and a response system that actually senses a wearer's motion.

With this setup, the kicks are able to provide "adaptive on-demand comfort and support", and Nike said this technology is coming to other products too: “By imagining the future, we create it. Product that comes alive, with on-demand comfort and support when you need, product that senses you and adapts to you is right around the corner."

UPDATE 2: Now here's a video of Fox trying on the upcoming sneakers:

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but Nike did say the new sneakers, called the 2015 Nike Mags, will be a limited-edition release available via auction, just like the Nike Mags from 2011, which were sold on eBay.

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Nike hub or Back to the Future hub for all the latest developments.