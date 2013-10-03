  Nike schedules 15 October event, leaves us to believe new FuelBand coming

Fitness buffs and weight-loss hopefuls, get your wallets ready. Nike has scheduled a 15 October "NikeFuel Forum" event in New York to talk about its Fuel product. Nike hasn't come right out and said a new FuelBand is on its way, but if we had to guess, the company is ready with an unveil for your wrist.

Nike was light on details in the invitation, but if details from GearLive in May are to be believed, the next-generation Nike+ FuelBand will have some cool technology inside. The second FuelBand is said to feature a heart rate/pulse monitor, faster data display, Bluetooth 4.0 for improved battery life and syncing, and more robust Nike+ API for developers to tap into your tracking data. Specifically for the heart rate monitor, you will be required to pinch the FuelBand on the monitor area for your pulse to be taken.

READ: Nike Fuelband Hands-on

The long-awaited FuelBand Android app has been in the works, as reports have noted in the past, but it's not clear if Nike has plans to release the app with the updated band in mid-October. Nike didn't sound too keen on an Android app in February, when the company said: "To deliver the best experience for all Nike+ FuelBand users, we are focusing on the FuelBand experience across iOS and nikeplus.com, where you can sync your activity, set new goals, and connect with friends. At this time, we are not working on an Android version of the mobile app."

Nike said that after initially promising an Android app for the middle of 2012. Android app plans could have changed again by now though, as the mobile fitness space heats up cross-platform. In addition, because NikeFuel extends past the FuelBand, Nike might also highlight the Nike+ Move app that was announced with the iPhone 5S in September. Nike and Apple say it will be available on the App Store in the near future, offering a FuelBand-like experience right from the phone.

"The Nike+ Move App is an introductory experience of NikeFuel wherever you carry the new iPhone 5S. It calculates how active you are and uses NikeFuel to motivate you and your friends to move more. The Nike+ ecosystem - led by Nike+ Running, Nike+ FuelBand and the Nike+ FuelBand App - includes features and functionality far beyond what the introductory Nike+ Move App delivers," said Nike to Pocket-lint.

Both Nike and Apple didn't shed too much light on details last month, so perhaps we will finally hear more and see a release on the App Store in October. But nothing is official until the NikeFuel staff steps on stage on 15 October.

We'll be bringing you the latest scuttle via our dedicated Nike hub.