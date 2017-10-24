Misfit Vapor watch with optical heart rate finally set for 31 October release

Misfit has revealed when you can finally get the Vapor.

Misfit announced Vapor, its first touchscreen smartwatch, at CES 2017. The wearable is the company's most advanced yet, offering standard fitness and sleep tracking, along with optical heart rate monitoring, GPS, and standalone music functionality. It will also measure steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled.

The Vapor will be available on 31 October for $199 (no word on UK pricing at the moment). Misfit had originally planned to release the watch this summer, but that was delayed. It'll be interesting to see how it does, considering it will have to go against the likes of Apple Watch and Fitbit Ionic as well as several Android Wear devices.

Misfit said Vapor syncs all its data to the Misfit app. Where the Vapor differs from many other watches is that it will also offer elevation data - and it is the only Misfit device to feature a heart-rate monitor. The built-in GPS and standalone music functionality also means you can track a run and listen to music without your phone.

The Vapor smartwatch is water resistant up to 50-metres and has a 44mm stainless steel case that comes in Jet Black or Rose Gold colour options with interchangeable straps. There is a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display, surrounded by a touch bezel that allows you to browse watchfaces and applications and respond to notifications.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor runs the Vapor's show, accompanied by 4GB of memory for storing music, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Lastly, Misfit has claimed the Vapor has a two-day battery life, which is charged via a magnetic charging cradle, like many of the Fossil smartwatches out there.