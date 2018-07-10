It looks like Huawei plans to skip the TalkBand B4 altogether and introduce the TalkBand B5 next week.

According to the company's promotional poster shared to social network Weibo, the TalkBand B5 will be announced on 18 July. The device, which recently leaked out in the form of press renders shared to Twitter, is expected to look just like the TalkBand B3 fitness wearable from 2016 - pop-out Bluetooth headset and all. It'll supposedly go on sale in China from 20 July. There's no word yet on pricing.

We also don't know if it'll land outside of China, though we suspect it will since past TalkBand models did. Keep in mind this device is different from the new smartwatch that Huawei seems to be developing. A recently uncovered patent showed it could store a pair of wireless in-ear headphones - much like the TalkBand line. There is one idea that they could be housed in the top of the watch's wristband.

As for the TalkBand B5, it's expected to do all the usual fitness-tracking stuff, including calorie counting and step tracking. It might also be able to track activities such as walking, running, and swimming. It's expected to maintain the IP67 water and dust resistance rating, too.