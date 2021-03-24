Honor Band 6 comes with bigger screen, more monitoring

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced a new model of its popular fitness tracker, the Honor Band.

The Honor Band 6 comes with the range's biggest display yet, utilising a 1.47-inch full colour AMOLED display with a 194 x 368 pixel resolution.

It is encased in a 2.5D curved glass screen and has an anti-fingerprint coating.

Also new is blood oxygen saturation monitoring, while a heart rate sensor can monitor HR 24/7 to detect any anomalies if they occur.

Sleep tracking is also on board, as well as 10 workout modes, including indoor and outdoor walking and running, cycling, rowing and free training. The device is also waterproof to 50 metres, so can track indoor swimming activities too.

Battery life for the Honor Band 6 is claimed to be up to 14 days on a single charge, while fast charging can afford it three days of use for just 10 minutes worth of charging time.

Notifications, smart photo shutter and other connected smartwatch-style features are available too, when hooked up to an iPhone or Android handset.

The Honor Band 6 will be available from 28 March 2021 globally, priced at €49.99 in European markets. We're still awaiting UK and US pricing details.

Writing by Rik Henderson.