BERLIN (Pocket-lint) - Not content with launching one watch this September - there's the outdoors-focused Watch GS Pro - Honor is also enhancing its fitness and fashion focus with the Watch ES.

With an elongated 1.64-inch AMOLED screen - which has just 0.95mm bezel to the sides, making for a screen-centric design - the design Honor has chosen sits somewhere between fitness band and smartwatch.

As it's an AMOLED panel there's the option of an always-on display, which can display one of size watch faces.

The Watch ES isn't just a pretty face, though, it's 5ATM certified, meaning it can manage water pressure down to 50m - ideal for swimming, showering, taking a splash and still functioning unscathed.

In addition to fitness tracking - there are 95 workout modes, plus automatic workout recognition - there's Honor's smart workout companion to give on-screen excercise moves, illustrated in a way to assist you with imitating.

All that's paired with the TruSeen 4.0 heart-rate monitor, an Sp02 blood oxygen measure, and a battery life said to last for up to 10 days per charge.

The Honor Watch ES will come in three colours - Icelandic White, Meteorite Black, Coral Pink - priced at €99 in Europe. We're still awaiting UK pricing.

