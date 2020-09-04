Honor Watch GS Pro is Honor's first outdoors rugged watch

BERLIN (Pocket-lint) - It was no secret that Honor was set to launch a rugged outdoors smartwatch - as revealed back on 20 August 2020. But now it's official and it'll be called the Honor Watch GS Pro.

It's the first time the Huawei-owned company has ventured into the outdoors wearable market, following up existing devices such as the Honor Magic Watch.

The GS Pro focuses on those outdoor activities in particular, with hiking, skiing an swimming its trio of core tracking abilities. The watch - which features a round 1.39in screen - is built to military grade, with a polycarbonate body and reinforced steel frame.

For hiking there are "route back" options, making best use of GPS, plus sunrise/sunset, tide conditions, moon phase, and bad weather alerts. There's also an Sp02 monitor to measure blood oxygen saturation levels. Useful for altitude training.

Skiing and swimming use the built-in heart-rate tracker - Honor's TruSeen 3.5 technology - to best effect, tracking your activity, duration, speed and calculation calories burnt during a workout. And, but of course, there's water-proofing to 50m - an essential for outdoors swimming!

As with all of Huawei and Honor's watches to date, the on-board software - the company's own, it's not Wear OS - opts for low refresh rate to aid in battery life. The 700mAh cell in the GS Pro is said to last for up to 25 days per charge - although not when you're constantly tracking.

The GS Pro will be available in Camo Blue, Charcoal Black, and White options. It will be available for €249 in Europe. We're still awaiting UK pricing.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Editing by Rik Henderson.