Honor has announced a fitness device, the Honor Band 4, and has said it'll launch soon.

This budget wearable already launched in China. It's due to hit Europe this month, and when it does, it'll cost £59.99 in the UK. That's the same launch price as its predecessor, the Honor Band 3. However, unlike that device, there’s a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED screen on Honor Band 4, and it's the first Honor Band to come with a colour screen. So, that’s one of the main improvements here.

It also features Huawei's TruSleep sleep monitoring, which is capable of "identifying and providing advice" on sleeping issues such as insomnia and other irregular sleeping habits. The Honor Band 4 is also water resistant up to 50m, and it has tracking capabilities like swim stroke recognition and heart rate monitoring, as well as the ability to track your daily workout stats.

So, it can also track sleep, including how long you’re in REM, and it has a heart rate monitor built-in, and it works as a pedometer. You can also get notifications from your phone. Pitched as a companion for the Honor 8X, Honor Band 4 can double as a remote control for taking photos and can even help you locate your phone when you lose it. Aside from that, Honor Band 4 looks like older versions.

It appears to have a long narrow screen, a home button below it, and what looks like a rubberized band. Other features include NFC and a 100mAh battery. Unfortunately, it doesn't have GPS.

We'll keep you posted on when this device actually arrives in the UK.