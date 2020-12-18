It looks like Google is creating a new fitness tracker like Amazon Halo

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon surprised everyone when it launched Amazon Halo earlier in the year and now it looks like Google is planning on bringing out its own fitness tracker.

Google's protracted $2 billion acquisition of Fitbit had to jump through a few hoops to get approved for the EU and is still not greenlit in the US, so it looks like the search giant is pressing ahead with plans for an alternative if it can't buy Fitbit.

The plans for the tracker were spotted as they were submitted to the US Patent Office for certification just like many other new products.

There's no name for the band, while there's also precious little to go on with regards to its features - according to 91Mobiles the listing only mentions it is a "wristband for tracking fitness" which is a bit unsurprising.

The Google tracker has no screen and seems to be a ridged fabric loop a little like the Apple Watch Sport Loop, but there's a small buckle. The strap features a fairly standard-looking sensor for heart rate and movement which will surely attach to a bespoke charger.

The device will clearly be controlled by a smartphone app as there is no way to view data or manage it from the wrist of course.

Writing by Dan Grabham.