Garmin's latest indoor bike trainer is the Tacx Neo Bike Plus

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has announced an upgraded version of its most complete indoor bike trainer - the Tacx Neo Bike Plus, which will take its place right at the top of its training range.

The trainer will cost a whopping £3,499.99 or $3,999.99 when it launches very soon, quite an uplift over the £2,299.99 that currently sits alongside the less advanced Tacx Neo Bike.

Still, for those who are deadly serious about their training gains, this might represent a very sound investment. Various elements of the Neo Bike have been redesigned for the Neo Bike Plus, including new programmable shifters.

This will make things smoother than ever, although the maximum power still tops out at 2,200 watts, like the older Neo Bike.

Don't miss this excellent deal on the impressive Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 By Pocket-lint Promotion · 27 June 2022 This is one of the best affordable fitness trackers on the market.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Pairing the bike with the Tacx Training app will let you mimic road surfaces for more accurate practice, while descent simulation can also accurately recreate the feeling of speeding downhill, provided you plug the trainer into power.

The bike has a 4.5-inch display, to let you bring up route information or follow along with training videos, again a shared feature from the older version.

In fact, we're not seeing a super wide range of major upgrades between these two models, so it'll be interesting to get our hands on it and try it out. If the biggest upgrades are only really evident while we're using it, that would explain some of the consistency behind the headline tech specs.

You can find out more about the Tacx Neo Bike Plus on Garmin's website now, ahead of it releasing in the near future.

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.