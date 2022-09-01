Garmin launches Black Panther version of Vivofit Jr 3

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin hasn't shown off the fruits of its ongoing partnership with Marvel in a little while, but is back with another superhero-themed watch in the form of a new Black Panther version of its fitness tracker for kids, the Vivomove Jr 3.

The Vivomove Jr 3 already had access to a range of Avengers watch faces, which this new edition will be able to use along with a new set of options that are themed around the Wakandan legend.

Aside from the software, of course, the watch has a distinctive black and purple band design that's an homage to the Black Panther suit of the same colours, which we'll see more of in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which comes out later this year.

Other than these cosmetic differences, though, this is a normal Vivomove Jr 3 under the hood, with the same year-long battery life and no-frills tracking as the basic versions.

There's no in-depth heart rate monitoring here, but rather just step and sleep tracking to help you get a sense of how your kid is doing.

As a parent, you get access to a range of monitoring tools for this stuff, but there's no GPS or location tracking. If you already have a Vivomove Jr 3 and a Black Panther-mad young one, it's worth highlighting that you can buy the themed band for the watch separately.

The Black Panther Vivomve Jr 3 is available now for $89.99, €89.99 and £79.99.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.