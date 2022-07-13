Garmin Edge Explore 2 is a simplified bike computer for those who just want to ride

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has a full range of bike computers in the Edge family, with the Explore 2 designed for those who want core riding features, without any of the sports performance side of things.

So you get the GPS and mapping, you'll be able to record your rides and enjoy notifications on your device - as well as get services like live tracking, but without getting bogged down in all the other stuff that Garmin offers on its Edge range.

That means there are no training features like stamina, workouts or any of the analysis that Garmin offers from tracking and processing your data.

You'll get important stuff, like ClimbPro to help you judge how you should attack a particular hill, but you don't get some of the more advanced hardware like a gyroscope.

Removing all those features means that the Garmin Edge Explore 2 is a lot more affordable. It's half the price of the flagship Edge 1040 for example, because it's designed for people who want to get on their bike and ride, not get on their bike and train - and that's the big sell here: you get a Garmin Edge that's much more affordable.

You'll still get a 3-inch colour display, you'll still get 16 hours of battery life and Garmin's cycle maps, but you'll also have more in your pocket once you've bought it.

It's also ebike compatible and on some you'll be able to cable-charge your Edge Explore 2 while on your ebike.

Of course there's expansion through the ecosystem, working with Garmin's Varia lights, syncing to Garmin Connect and onwards to the likes of Strava or Komoot, as well as external sensors.

The Garmin Edge Explore 2 is available now, priced at £249.99 / $299.99 / €299.99.

Writing by Chris Hall.