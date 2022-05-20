Garmin Varia RCT715 integrates a rear-facing camera alongside detection radar to keep cyclists safe

(Pocket-lint) - The Garmin Varia RCT715 builds on previous Varia devices from Garmin, now integrating a rear-facing camera, alongside its radar skills.

The Garmin Varia is popular for rear detection for cyclists, using radar to alert the rider to vehicles approaching and overtaking from the rear, while also acting as a rear light.

The missing piece of the puzzle, of course, was video capture. It's not unknown for cyclists to wear cameras, especially when riding in busy urban environments, allowing video evidence in the event of accidents or other incidents.

The Varia RCT715 combines everything into one unit to do just this, capturing video and automatically saving video if there's an incident.

The video it captures is 1080/30p and can then be accessed via the Garmin Varia app, with two modes available, either for constant capture or only to capture when there's an incident.

In addition, the RCT715 will interface with compatible Garmin devices, giving you some control over the video side of things, but this doesn't enable a rearview livestream - it's really designed to capture incidents and store those so you can access them as evidence later.

As for the radar and light side of things, this is also compatible with Garmin computers, but, as with previous Varia models, with a range of third-party head units as well, such as Hammerhead.

Garmin says that you'll get 4 hours of battery life with radar, video and lights in night mode, or 6 hours of life with the lights in day mode, so this is likely to be a device you're going to have to recharge nightly after your commute, or before every long ride.

The Garmin Varia RCT715 is available now for $399.99 / £349.99 / €399.99.

Writing by Chris Hall.