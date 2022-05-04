Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 could launch on 1 June

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin could be preparing to update models and the top and bottom of the range with a new Garmin Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255.

The date that is being suggested is 1 June - and it's not the first time that we've heard about these models. We've previously seen leaks of the Forerunner 955 with references to LTE and Solar versions.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 will be Garmin's flagship multisport watch, although it's often picked up by runners - with a wide featureset specifically for runners.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 sits closer to the entry-level, but offers great value for money, giving you a full range of functions - and reportedly it will come in a number of different versions, including two sizes and in music and non-music versions. It will update the Forerunner 245.

The source of this information comes from a Reddit user, so take it with a pinch of salt, but there's some pricing attached. The Forerunner 955 Solar is reported to be €699, the standard version will be €599.

The Forerunner 255 will cost €400 with music and €350 without music.

The date of 1 June means there's not long to wait until we see all the details and we can determine exactly what has changed on these models. Garmin releases a lot of devices and they have a pretty long shelf life - but they remain a popular choice for those wanting a smarter fitness watch.

Writing by Chris Hall.